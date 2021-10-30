Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $219.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $219.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.55.

NYSE SWK opened at $179.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.23. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $162.30 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

