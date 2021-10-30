Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $132.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $416,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 85.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Starbucks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

