State Street Corp Acquires 478,977 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State Street Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $265,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,554,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,336,000 after acquiring an additional 109,090 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.4% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 43,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

