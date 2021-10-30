State Street Corp Acquires 894,074 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $251,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after acquiring an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after acquiring an additional 514,757 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after acquiring an additional 575,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,189,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.48.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

