State Street Corp Buys 214,856 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,856 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.00% of Avalara worth $279,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,647,000 after buying an additional 146,189 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 938,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,183,000 after acquiring an additional 104,085 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 44.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after acquiring an additional 246,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 158.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after buying an additional 451,803 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $179.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.17. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,177.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,233 shares of company stock valued at $13,845,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

