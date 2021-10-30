State Street Corp Has $306.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,779,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,539 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Toro were worth $306,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:TTC opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

