State Street Corp Sells 470,831 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

State Street Corp decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,534,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470,831 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $286,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 540,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,030,000 after buying an additional 139,163 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $113.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.77 and a 200 day moving average of $110.93. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.28 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

