Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

NYSE:SCM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 69,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $271.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

