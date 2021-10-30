Step Hero (HERO) Hits One Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00239948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00097093 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

