Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,408 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 479.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $5,502,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $4,161,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $3,526,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $84.02 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBLX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

In related news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 613,967 shares of company stock worth $50,574,052 in the last three months.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.