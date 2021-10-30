Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,441 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 101.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $4,302,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $472,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

