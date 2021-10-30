Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 65.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $215.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.60 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

