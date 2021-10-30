Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 558,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,473,000 after acquiring an additional 444,871 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400,247 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,667,000 after acquiring an additional 377,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $172.89 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $95.65 and a 1-year high of $173.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

