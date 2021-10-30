Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

