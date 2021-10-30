Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,328 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000.

Shares of PSCT opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.77 and its 200-day moving average is $139.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $149.12.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

