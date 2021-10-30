Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 978 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cognex by 698.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 727,459 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,598,000 after buying an additional 649,320 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cognex by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after buying an additional 432,410 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $87.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

