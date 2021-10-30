Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,499 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Materion by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Materion by 26.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Materion by 32.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 53.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 86,614 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of Materion stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.