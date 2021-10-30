Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $70.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

