Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 129,100 Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 129,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 244,619 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.42. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director Dennis L. Klaeser bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean purchased 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,714.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,668.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 88,100 shares of company stock worth $1,036,708. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.