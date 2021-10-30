Stifel Nicolaus Raises The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $96.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENSG. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

