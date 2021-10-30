STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STM. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.21 ($50.84).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM opened at €40.92 ($48.14) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.69.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.