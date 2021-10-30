STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.21 ($50.84).

Shares of STM opened at €40.92 ($48.14) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.69. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

