Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Chile ETF Put Options (BATS:ECH)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,773 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 367% compared to the average daily volume of 808 put options.

ECH stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

