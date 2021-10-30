Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Chile ETF Put Options (BATS:ECH)

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,773 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 367% compared to the average daily volume of 808 put options.

ECH stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

