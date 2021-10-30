STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 337,620 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $65,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STOR opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

