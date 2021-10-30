Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAUHY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Straumann has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,745.00.

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $103.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06. Straumann has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $108.50.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

