Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$78.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$74.14.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$70.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$52.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7499996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

