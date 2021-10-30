Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Head-To-Head Survey

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors -89.59% -11.15% -6.90% Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sunstone Hotel Investors and Membership Collective Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors 0 6 0 0 2.00 Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.76%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus price target of $15.36, indicating a potential upside of 46.12%. Given Membership Collective Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Membership Collective Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors $267.91 million 10.09 -$404.69 million ($0.73) -16.90 Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Membership Collective Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Summary

Membership Collective Group beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

