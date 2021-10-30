Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the September 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suntory Beverage & Food from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBFY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 18,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,618. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $22.90.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.