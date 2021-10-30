Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.09 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.12 or 0.07049286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00089594 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,007,342 coins and its circulating supply is 332,635,904 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

