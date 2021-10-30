Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,284 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.58% of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

DBOC stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.