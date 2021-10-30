Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 54.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,494 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 237,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 80,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGR. Mizuho raised their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $52.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

