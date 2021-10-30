Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPVU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 904.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 9,273.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPVU opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

