SVB Leerink Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $132.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

UHS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.80.

NYSE UHS opened at $124.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average is $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

