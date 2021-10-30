Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a growth of 123.4% from the September 30th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,426.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWPRF opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58. Swiss Prime Site has a fifty-two week low of $92.44 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

About Swiss Prime Site

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

