SwissBorg (CHSB) Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $640.42 million and $1.49 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00048422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.33 or 0.00235786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00096857 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SwissBorg

CHSB is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

