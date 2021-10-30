Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Switch from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded Switch from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NYSE SWCH opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock worth $39,805,213. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

