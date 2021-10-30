Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €132.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.50 ($142.94).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €119.55 ($140.65) on Tuesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a fifty day moving average of €118.96 and a 200-day moving average of €115.37.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.