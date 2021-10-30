Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SY1. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.50 ($142.94).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €119.55 ($140.65) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €115.37. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

