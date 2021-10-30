SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 220.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

NYSE SNX opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average is $119.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $539,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,350 shares of company stock worth $1,513,834. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

