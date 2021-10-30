Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 93,998 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Synopsys worth $241,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 77.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $333.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.32. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.20 and a 1-year high of $340.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

