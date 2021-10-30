Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $118.68

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.68 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 119.40 ($1.56). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 119.40 ($1.56), with a volume of 920,285 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of £739.32 million and a PE ratio of 17.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.98%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

