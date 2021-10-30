TCASH Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One TCASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TCASH has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TCASH has a market capitalization of $90,428.49 and approximately $3,374.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003584 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001340 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH (CRYPTO:TCASH) is a coin. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 coins. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer . TCASH’s official Twitter account is @etherflyercom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

