TD Securities Raises Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target to C$14.00

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Celestica stock opened at C$12.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.67. Celestica has a 1 year low of C$7.76 and a 1 year high of C$13.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

