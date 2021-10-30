TD Securities Trims First National Financial (TSE:FN) Target Price to C$49.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$49.08.

TSE FN opened at C$41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.35. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$36.81 and a 1-year high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 4.1572774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.90 per share, with a total value of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,569,145 shares in the company, valued at C$354,962,623.92.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

