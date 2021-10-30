TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $149.00 at Morgan Stanley

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

TEL opened at $146.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 178.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

