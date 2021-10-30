TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.600 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,697. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day moving average of $140.51. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

