Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 859 ($11.22) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TM17. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Team17 Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.22) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

LON TM17 opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 778.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 756.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £933.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

