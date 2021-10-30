TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded TeamViewer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TeamViewer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.85.

TMVWY stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

