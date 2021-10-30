Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.
TECK stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.90. 5,887,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $29.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.
