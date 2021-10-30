Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TGP opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

